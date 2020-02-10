Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Sells $53,690.00 in Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $53,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total value of $57,792.80.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $57,683.60.

On Tuesday, January 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total value of $51,721.80.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total value of $52,408.20.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total value of $51,316.20.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $52,002.60.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $212.33 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $212.77 and a 200 day moving average of $195.60. The company has a market capitalization of $605.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.28 and a 1-year high of $224.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,178,674 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $240,962,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 40,360 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.29.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

