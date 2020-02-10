Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) COO Maria A. Grasso Sells 4,000 Shares

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total value of $82,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,415,525.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FFIC opened at $20.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average of $20.70. Flushing Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75. The firm has a market cap of $582.85 million, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.22 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Flushing Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 1,418.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 4,876.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Flushing Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Flushing Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flushing Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

