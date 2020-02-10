Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Sells $107,198.90 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,090 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $107,198.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,038.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Patrick Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 21st, Patrick Weiss sold 4,089 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $91,143.81.
NASDAQ TWST opened at $32.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Twist Bioscience Corp has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7,776.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 836,324 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 74.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,285 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,527,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 41.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 31,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on TWST. BidaskClub raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.
About Twist Bioscience
Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.
