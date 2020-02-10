Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Sells $107,198.90 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) COO Patrick Weiss sold 4,090 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $107,198.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,038.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Patrick Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Patrick Weiss sold 4,089 shares of Twist Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total value of $91,143.81.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $32.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Twist Bioscience Corp has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -7.21 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.17). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 234.22% and a negative return on equity of 79.90%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 million. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Corp will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 7,776.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 836,324 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 74.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 55,285 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,527,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 41.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 106,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 31,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 28.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWST. BidaskClub raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

