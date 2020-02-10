Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Director Kevin F. Sullivan Buys 5,000 Shares

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Director Kevin F. Sullivan bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $96,750.00.

Shares of GFF opened at $19.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $907.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.03. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $548.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.20 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 1.74%. As a group, analysts predict that Griffon Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Griffon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Griffon from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Griffon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,673,000 after acquiring an additional 54,703 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 516,579 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 393,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 80,773 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,375,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 32,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.