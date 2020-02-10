Peter V. Maio Acquires 20,000 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Stock

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Director Peter V. Maio bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $219,200.00.

Shares of VLY opened at $10.96 on Monday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $12.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.14.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $276.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS.

VLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised Valley National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 27,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

