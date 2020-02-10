Jason Philip Dinapoli Purchases 10,000 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.65 per share, with a total value of $116,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,261 shares in the company, valued at $259,340.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jason Philip Dinapoli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

On Tuesday, November 12th, Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 5,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $62,200.00.

HTBK stock opened at $11.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Heritage Commerce Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $14.61. The stock has a market cap of $689.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. This is a boost from Heritage Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 48.60%.

HTBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Sandler O’Neill began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 4,625.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.