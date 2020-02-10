Insider Selling: Emerald Resources NL (ASX:EMR) Insider Sells A$110,000.00 in Stock

Emerald Resources NL (ASX:EMR) insider Michael (Mick) Evans sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03), for a total value of A$110,000.00 ($78,014.18).

Emerald Resources stock opened at A$0.05 ($0.03) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.04. Emerald Resources NL has a 12 month low of A$0.04 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of A$0.06 ($0.04). The company has a market capitalization of $140.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33.

Emerald Resources NL engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in the Cambodia, Australia, and the United States. The company primarily explores for and develops Cambodian gold projects comprising a combination of 100% owned granted licenses, applications, and earn-in & joint venture agreements covering a combined area of 1,442 square kilometers.

