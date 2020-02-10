Insider Selling: Emerald Resources NL (ASX:EMR) Insider Sells A$110,000.00 in Stock

Emerald Resources NL (ASX:EMR) insider Michael (Mick) Evans sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03), for a total value of A$110,000.00 ($78,014.18).
Emerald Resources stock opened at A$0.05 ($0.03) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$0.04. Emerald Resources NL has a 12 month low of A$0.04 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of A$0.06 ($0.04). The company has a market capitalization of $140.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.33.
Emerald Resources Company Profile
