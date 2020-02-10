Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Sells $211,698.00 in Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 11,761 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $211,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Patrick Jr. Komin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 21st, Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 10,191 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $178,342.50.

On Thursday, January 16th, Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 25,121 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total value of $407,713.83.

On Tuesday, January 14th, Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 13,387 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $207,498.50.

On Thursday, January 9th, Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 14,801 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $222,015.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Robert Patrick Jr. Komin sold 17,321 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $251,154.50.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81. Sunrun Inc has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $21.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 379.00, a PEG ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Sunrun had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 39.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,805 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 15,652 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,039,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 1,553.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 451,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,466,000 after acquiring an additional 423,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sunrun in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Sunrun and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

