Insider Buying: DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Major Shareholder Purchases 77,500 Shares of Stock

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 77,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $131,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 6th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 227,498 shares of DURECT stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $370,821.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $1.59 on Monday. DURECT Co. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DURECT by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DURECT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,302 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in DURECT during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in DURECT by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,128,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 28,282 shares during the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DURECT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of DURECT in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DURECT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.40.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

