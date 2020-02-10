Insider Buying: DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Major Shareholder Purchases 77,500 Shares of Stock

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 77,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $131,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Lp Bleichroeder also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 6th, Lp Bleichroeder bought 227,498 shares of DURECT stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $370,821.74.
Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $1.59 on Monday. DURECT Co. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
DRRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of DURECT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of DURECT in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DURECT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.40.
DURECT Company Profile
DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.
See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.