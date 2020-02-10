Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Director Nanci Caldwell Sells 849 Shares

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Director Nanci Caldwell sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $104,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,119,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $121.08 on Monday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citrix Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.44.
Citrix Systems Company Profile
Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.
