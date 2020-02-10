Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Director Nanci Caldwell Sells 849 Shares

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Director Nanci Caldwell sold 849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $104,596.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,119,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $121.08 on Monday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $130.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Citrix Systems from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

