$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) will announce sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. Resideo Technologies also posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year sales of $4.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.95 billion to $4.96 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Resideo Technologies.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on REZI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

Shares of REZI opened at $10.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.19. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.89.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Ryder acquired 22,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $201,749.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,749. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Douglas Ragan III sold 11,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $109,645.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 35,469 shares of company stock worth $332,651 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REZI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

