Diversified Gas & Oil (LON:DGOC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $88.00

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC (LON:DGOC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 88.60 ($1.17), with a volume of 287511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.80 ($1.18).

Separately, Mirabaud Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diversified Gas & Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.04 million and a PE ratio of 2.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 104.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Diversified Gas & Oil’s payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

In other news, insider Bradley Grafton Gray bought 15,000 shares of Diversified Gas & Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 91 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £13,650 ($17,955.80).

About Diversified Gas & Oil (LON:DGOC)

Diversified Gas & Oil PLC operates as an oil and gas producer in the Appalachian Basin of the United States. It holds interests in various properties covering 7.6 million acres of conventional gas and oil HBP leases located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

