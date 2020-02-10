CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New Investment in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 91.7% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street stock opened at $79.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.93. State Street Corp has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 18.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that State Street Corp will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

In other news, EVP Karen C. Keenan sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.29, for a total value of $354,957.62. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total value of $1,815,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,358,158 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STT shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on State Street from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on State Street from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.53.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corp (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.