CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes $264,000 Position in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $1,367,000. Finally, Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $5,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on ASML from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on ASML from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cheuvreux lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.67.

ASML opened at $304.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $128.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. ASML Holding NV has a 52 week low of $175.57 and a 52 week high of $309.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $296.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 23.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that ASML Holding NV will post 8.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $1.272 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.88%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

