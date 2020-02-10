CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 17,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

CCI opened at $150.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 76.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.58. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $151.97.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,000 shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,191,812.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.