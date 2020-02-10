CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 208 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,496 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 506.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.27.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $115.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.96 and a 200 day moving average of $104.54. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.93. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $87.43 and a 1 year high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 11.08%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.62%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.