CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Prologis by 57.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price target on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Prologis from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Prologis from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $93.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.42. The stock has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.02. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $68.96 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.32 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 47.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

