CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 506 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,405,000 after purchasing an additional 26,688 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $746,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 337,240 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,086,000 after buying an additional 17,987 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 259,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,427,000 after buying an additional 32,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 211,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,336,000 after buying an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $579.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $589.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.25. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.15 and a 12-month high of $616.56. The firm has a market cap of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $665.00 price target (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $619.62.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total transaction of $1,121,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total transaction of $7,183,458.08. Insiders have sold a total of 26,894 shares of company stock worth $15,409,364 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

