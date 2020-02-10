Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Cut by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 54.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XOM opened at $61.47 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.63 and a 200-day moving average of $69.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $59.89 and a 12-month high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.17.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

