Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases Shares of 857 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 24,872 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4,507.8% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 23,131 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 22,629 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $951,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $251.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $243.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $259.50. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $155.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.96.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total value of $4,255,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

