1,889 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 163,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 57,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 36.6% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 6,185 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $120.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.45. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $103.72 and a 12-month high of $121.53.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

