1,098 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 796.0% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 5,838,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,102,316,000 after buying an additional 5,186,643 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after buying an additional 1,350,232 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after buying an additional 723,775 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,936,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,699.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 327,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,853,000 after buying an additional 309,387 shares in the last quarter. 39.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $229.20 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $166.57 and a 1 year high of $230.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.26.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

