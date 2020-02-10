Capital Advisors Inc. OK Reduces Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in General Electric were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,383,800,000 after acquiring an additional 9,483,976 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $53,867,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in General Electric by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,799,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $168,069,000 after buying an additional 4,356,911 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in General Electric by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,155,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,147,000 after buying an additional 1,333,462 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in General Electric by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,638,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,585,000 after buying an additional 1,085,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from to in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $12.83 on Monday. General Electric has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

