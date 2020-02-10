803 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 803 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $361.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $263.29 and a one year high of $385.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $367.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $359.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $374.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.20.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total transaction of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

