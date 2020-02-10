Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $283,000 Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $168.71 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $137.66 and a 1-year high of $169.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.34.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

