Capital Advisors Inc. OK Makes New $321,000 Investment in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in Globe Life by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $1,589,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Globe Life alerts:

GL stock opened at $108.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.70 and a 52-week high of $109.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.172 dividend. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 10.22%.

In related news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $99,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,410. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Darren M. Rebelez sold 5,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total transaction of $534,065.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,269 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,026. 3.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.25.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.