Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 46.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.27.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $99.75 on Monday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $101.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion and a PE ratio of 27.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.92%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

