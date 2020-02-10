Capital Advisors Inc. OK Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,288 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1,317.4% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 582,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after buying an additional 541,323 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at $2,955,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 237,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after buying an additional 54,160 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at $811,000.

NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $20.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day moving average is $22.37. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28.

