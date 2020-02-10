Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases Shares of 2,559 Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,559 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 163,196 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14,927 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 186 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Ardour Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

UNP opened at $183.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $181.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.99. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $149.09 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The company has a market cap of $129.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.