Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 43.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.5% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 34,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 45,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.11 per share, for a total transaction of $102,354.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

NYSE:EMR opened at $73.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

