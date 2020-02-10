Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,785 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.43.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 404,182 shares of company stock valued at $30,121,266. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS opened at $71.56 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $93.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.