Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 130,090 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,090 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,496 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 241.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,734,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,873 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,551 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,336,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,627,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PFE opened at $38.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average is $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $211.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

