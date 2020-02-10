Cambridge Trust Co. Has $843,000 Holdings in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 45.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 995,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $252,678,000 after buying an additional 94,026 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 93,102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 840,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,407,000 after buying an additional 839,780 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 790,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $200,568,000 after buying an additional 38,283 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 647,253 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $182,784,000 after buying an additional 91,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,017,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott acquired 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $278.93 per share, with a total value of $1,004,148.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,148. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.93, for a total transaction of $38,141.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,210,636.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,417 shares of company stock worth $20,497,985 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $341.06 on Monday. ServiceNow Inc has a 12 month low of $213.99 and a 12 month high of $355.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $305.56 and its 200-day moving average is $273.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.07 billion, a PE ratio of 107.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $951.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $332.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $350.93.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.