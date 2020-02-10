Cambridge Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,938 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,367,358 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,291,820,000 after purchasing an additional 102,456 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $874,464,000 after buying an additional 96,610 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,729,687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $508,390,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,556,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $448,544,000 after buying an additional 46,008 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 30,151.3% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,131,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $600,755.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,537 shares of company stock worth $2,861,340 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Costco Wholesale from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.73.

Shares of COST stock opened at $313.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $301.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $205.75 and a 1-year high of $314.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.55 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

