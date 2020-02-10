Cambridge Trust Co. Has $367,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $133.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.75 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.76.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

