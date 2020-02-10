Capital Advisors Inc. OK Reduces Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 60.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $96.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $70.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.07. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $98.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.03.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.10%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.58.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

