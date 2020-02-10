Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 252 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK reduced its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in 3M were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Vista LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 5.1% during the third quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Boston Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 9,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 0.3% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

MMM opened at $160.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $93.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.58 and a 200 day moving average of $168.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $150.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.30%.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $1,135,654.11. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,857,383. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.