Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $1.19 Million Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,571 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.24 per share, for a total transaction of $207,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on PB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Hovde Group cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.93.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $72.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.43. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $267.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

