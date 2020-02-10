Capital Advisors Inc. OK Raises Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $66.25 on Monday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $68.34. The stock has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.38%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

