Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Neuronetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neuronetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

Get Neuronetics alerts:

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $65.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other Neuronetics news, VP Gregory Harper acquired 10,000 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 75,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen Furlong acquired 22,959 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $101,019.60. Insiders acquired a total of 77,459 shares of company stock valued at $341,135 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Neuronetics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Neuronetics by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 59,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Neuronetics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 5,765.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 108,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.