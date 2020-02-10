Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Neuronetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neuronetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th.

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.32. Neuronetics has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a market capitalization of $65.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other Neuronetics news, VP Gregory Harper acquired 10,000 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 75,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,112. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong acquired 22,959 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $101,019.60. Insiders acquired a total of 77,459 shares of company stock valued at $341,135 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Neuronetics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Neuronetics by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 59,853 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Neuronetics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 133,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 5,765.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 108,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Neuronetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuronetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Neuronetics Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research
Neuronetics Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research
Cambridge Trust Co. Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in Clorox Co
Cambridge Trust Co. Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in Clorox Co
Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 635 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.
Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 635 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.
Cambridge Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Corp
Cambridge Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Corp
Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Stake in Corteva
Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Stake in Corteva
Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF
Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report