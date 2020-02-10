Cambridge Trust Co. Has $402,000 Stock Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 77.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,179 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 1.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 3.7% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total value of $106,096.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Cfra reissued a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.23.

Clorox stock opened at $166.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.40. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $167.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Clorox Co will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.