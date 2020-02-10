Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 635 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYV opened at $72.19 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $76.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of -7,219.00 and a beta of 1.13.

LYV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $84.00 price target on Live Nation Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.10.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

