Cambridge Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,192 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 404,182 shares of company stock worth $30,121,266 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $71.56 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day moving average is $67.15. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

