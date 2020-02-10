Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its stake in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 261.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $31.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.93. Corteva has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CTVA shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Corteva from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Bernstein Bank upgraded Corteva to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.56.

In other news, CEO James C. Jr. Collins acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.50 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

