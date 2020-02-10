Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Cambridge Trust Co. reduced its stake in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 252.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,844,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038,186 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $68,616,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 42.9% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,300,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,238,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 149.6% during the third quarter. Sepio Capital LLC now owns 400,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after buying an additional 239,792 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $40.25 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $43.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.07 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.