Cambridge Trust Co. Takes $504,000 Position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2020

Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $33.87 on Monday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

