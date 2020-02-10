Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases 266 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,037,827 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $201,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 626,935 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $121,707,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 582.7% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $102,328,000 after acquiring an additional 450,264 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 489,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $87,987,000 after acquiring an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 450,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $80,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NSC opened at $210.18 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a twelve month low of $166.57 and a twelve month high of $219.88. The company has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.07.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $278,101.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NSC shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.00.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.