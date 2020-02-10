Zacks Investment Research Lowers Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Headquartered in Charlottesville Virginia, Sonabank is a new regional bank founded by an experienced banking team with close to hundred years of banking experience. They offer a full line of products and services for personal and business banking. Sonabank specializes in small to medium sized business banking. They have extensive experience in Small Business Administration loans as well as other types of financing suited for businesses. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

SONA opened at $15.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $389.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.58. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $24.03 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Southern National Banc. of Virginia will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio is 24.32%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 361.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 178.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP bought a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia in the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 122.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares in the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

