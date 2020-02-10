Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Holdings Decreased by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,621 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,264,000 after buying an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $13,987,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LECO shares. BidaskClub downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Gabriel Bruno sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $88,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Vincent K. Petrella sold 19,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $1,842,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,856 shares of company stock worth $5,755,058 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LECO opened at $92.24 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $75.57 and a one year high of $98.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

