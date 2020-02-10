Cambridge Trust Co. Has $596,000 Stock Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,371 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 2,323 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,356,603 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,016,398,000 after buying an additional 754,570 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,106 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.9% during the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,650 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total transaction of $478,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,670,226.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 9,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.93, for a total value of $1,134,520.97. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 77,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,482,328.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,231,005. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTXS opened at $121.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.75 and a 200-day moving average of $105.07. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 22.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Citrix Systems to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Citrix Systems from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

